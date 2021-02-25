The Best Brands To Score Deals On At Nordstrom Rack

The beauty of Nordstrom Rack can also be seen as one of its setbacks. The retailer's inventory of discounted goods from a seemingly endless list of brands is so vast that it can wear out the most fervent of online shoppers. But, instead of succumbing to its bottomless-sale pit, we decided to embrace it. Making the most of the site's savvy "Best Value" filter, we curated a hit-list of the most desirable deals on favorites from the likes of Everlane to Cole Haan and beyond.
Although lackadaisically perusing those IRL aisles or clicking hours away online is definitely its own form of retail therapy, sometimes scoring the best price on the best brand in one fell swoop is just what the shopping doctor ordered. We scoped out Topshop jeans for 50% off, Frye leather booties for 60% off, GANNI for up to 86% off, and other gems that deserve a top spot in your cart. Take a look ahead at all the must-have markdowns happening at Nordstrom Rack at any given moment. Brb while we dive back in to search for more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.