New arrivals are constantly flowing into Nordstrom, which can be both a blessing and curse. On one hand, the options are so good, there's really no reason to shop elsewhere. (Who else sells chunky Acne Studio sweaters side by side a pair of $25 trousers?) On the other hand, it's easy to get carried away with an overflowing shopping cart, digital or physical. So, we're scraping through every incoming product to make sure the most important pieces are on your radar. Time to jump on the bandwagon and see why Nordstrom has become America's darling with these ( easily returnable ) picks ahead.