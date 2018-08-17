Nordstrom gets us every time. Whether it's the department store's highly-anticipated anniversary sales, its line of exclusive Topshop items, its efforts to help Good American make plus-size fashion history, or its unbeatable return policy, Nordstrom rings in as America's preferred retailer with good reason. Within the last few years, its only made a stronger case for itself by embracing new contemporary and indie designers to add into its classic and approachable mix. All that to say — it doesn't take a mega-sale for us to head straight to Nordstrom whenever we're in need of some new digs.
New arrivals are constantly flowing into Nordstrom, which can be both a blessing and curse. On one hand, the options are so good, there's really no reason to shop elsewhere. (Who else sells chunky Acne Studio sweaters side by side a pair of $25 trousers?) On the other hand, it's easy to get carried away with an overflowing shopping cart, digital or physical. So, we're scraping through every incoming product to make sure the most important pieces are on your radar. Time to jump on the bandwagon and see why Nordstrom has become America's darling with these (easily returnable) picks ahead.
