How To Return What You Buy While Mercury Is In Retrograde

The next Mercury retrograde is coming! And while many have warned us to be "responsible" during the reoccurring three-and-a-half week period, we're only human. We’ve learned a few lessons the hard way from the Mercury's out of whack orbit, which is why we’ve decided to try and prep ourselves in advance. Disclaimer: We can’t stop you from making the poor decision to text your ex or sign a loan on a house you can't afford, but we can help ease the pain of any regrettable purchases you make during the period.