How To Shop Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Before Everyone Else

While it still feels like we're coming down from the high that was Nordstrom's half-yearly sale , its Anniversary Sale is already set to drop. Although the official start date falls on Friday, July 20, Nordstrom is allowing all cardmembers the chance to jump on the event before any one else with an early access sale that kicks off today. And if you’re not a cardmember yet, no sweat: You can still apply for one now through July 19 to gain pre-sale access.