How To Shop Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Before Everyone Else

Any event worthy enough to make it onto our personal Google calendars is a BFD. Which is why Nordstrom’s plethora of seasonal sales are always a shoe-in. Filled with ridiculously discounted buys that range from the store's affordable in-house label to designer digs from of-the-moment brands like of Rejina Pyo, America’s top go-to retailer truly knows how to throw a discount party.
While it still feels like we're coming down from the high that was Nordstrom's half-yearly sale, its Anniversary Sale is already set to drop. Although the official start date falls on Friday, July 20, Nordstrom is allowing all cardmembers the chance to jump on the event before any one else with an early access sale that kicks off today. And if you’re not a cardmember yet, no sweat: You can still apply for one now through July 19 to gain pre-sale access.
From Topshop and Theory to Adidas and Stuart Weitzman, there’s no section left untouched during this round. For those who eager to get an early start, shop our pre-sale picks ahead.
