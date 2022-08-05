The Nike Mid-Calf Sock Is The Unexpected Trend Taking Over Street Style

For further investigation, I consulted Brooke Huseby, an NYC-based creative producer and self-proclaimed sock fanatic. She is often wearing Nike Everyday Cushioned socks with virtually every kind of outfit, whether it's for the tennis courts or casually out on the town. "I'm a wearer of crew socks because they're the most versatile. My legs are pretty long, and ankle socks or anything shorter than a mid-calf crew looks a little disproportionate," Huseby says. "There's also a little athletic element that might imply 'I play sports.' Crews are also really great because you can hide them under a trouser — no one would ever know the sock length — or pair with a skirt and expect them to be seen."