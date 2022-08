The Nike Mid-Calf Sock Is The Unexpected Trend Taking Over Street Style

When I asked if she had any theories on why these socks are having a bit of a moment, Huseby circled the trend back to sneaker fandom: "The hype over sneakers just continues on and on and on — look up any photo of Bella Hadid wearing sneakers or check out the line for Aimé Leon Dore New Balances whenever there's a drop. Crew socks may just be the best way to showcase a sneaker, but when people see these trends come from sources like these, expect them to multiply." In terms of styling the crew sock, Huseby's current go-to pairings are with the UGG Tasman X , the Wales Bonner x Adidas collab, and the Maryam Nassir Zadeh Kiki boot , though she emphasizes how versatile these socks are with all shoes.