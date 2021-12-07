The Swooshiest Holiday Gifts You Can Score From Nike

Story from Fashion

There are certain tried-and-true heritage brands that always deliver fab holiday gift ideas because everything in its arsenal is high quality, reasonably priced, practical, and stylish. One prime example is the sporty-cool brand Nike (a longtime R29 fave), which is offering a ton of boxable options for every age range on your list this holiday season — including the ever-specific, ever-mysterious Gen Z set. Browse around and you'll find "vintage" Nike logo-emblazoned workout gear, super puffy winter coats, statement sneakers made for getting photographed in, grab-and-go bags, and more. Ahead, check out our top picks from every clothing category that's sure to surprise and delight even the most opinionated young critic in your book.
Nike Sportswear Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $75

Any clothing item that has a charming DIY look is bound to be a sure bet when it comes to gifting. This oversized hoodie is all style and no mess.
Shop Nike hoodies
Nike Fontanka Waffle, $100

This eyeball-magnet of a remixed sneaker — which looks to be a classic style from the top with a modernized sole at bottom — has the ability to take a regular OOTD to an IG-worthy 'fit.
Shop Nike sneakers
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Down-Fill Jacket, $300

Never overlook the coats and outerwear hiding within Nike's online portal or you'll miss gems like this fleece-covered down puffer jacket. We're cozy just looking at it.
Shop Nike jackets
Nike Sportswear Femme Dress, $65 $40.97

We've seen plenty of Y2K-inspired trends come through this year, but we think that this dress (from Nike of all places!) wins gold. The ribbed texture, the midi length, the spaghetti straps, the '70s stripes, the side slits — it looks straight out of Delia's if you ask us.
Shop Nike dresses
Nike Dri-FIT Indy Icon Clash Light-Support Padded T-Back Sports Bra, $40

In a year where it was checkerboard everything, we're relieved to see a pattern that is of the same family of classic patterns but refreshingly its own thing. (Plus, who doesn't love a printed sports bra?) Houndstooth: let's bring it back.
Shop Nike bras
Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Pants, $70

At first glance, it looks like ordinary sweatpants but upon closer inspection you'll see the design details that truly matter — the tapered leg, the cropped length, the baggy fit, and the heathered-out logo. It's no wonder this is one of Nike's highly-rated styles.
Shop Nike pants
Nike Therma-FIT Fleece Training Sweatshirt, $65

Fleece is everywhere this season, which makes it tough to find sherpa items that are truly unique and special. Then came along this pullover sweatshirt: it's got a mockneck, waist cinch, and two (!) side pockets.
Shop Nike sweatshirts
Nike Heritage Waistpack, $25

It's the crossbody bag of choice if your gift recipient prefers to go about their days hands-free. This stashable, $25 waistpack holds the right amount of stuff and it comes in an array of cute color-blocked options.
Shop Nike bags
Nike Air Max Koko Serena Design Crew Sandals, $110

Nike's take on the chunky summer sandal is an incredibly bouncy one and I recommend that you cop a pair immediately, even if it needs to be saved for warmer days. (Full disclosure: I own a pair and they're absolute fire.) Or, if you live in a non-wet climate, wear them with socks.
Shop Nike sandals & slides
Nike Sportswear Essential High-Waisted Leggings, $45

The emblazoned Nike logo on the lower left leg is a simple move, but a crucial one — it somehow makes this contemporary-fit legging look like it could be from an earlier decade. In other words, it's a perfect logo slap.
Shop Nike leggings
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Training Ankle Socks, $20

Sweaty feet deserve cute socks too! This pack of three breathable, wicking pairs of socks is going to elevate whatever game is being played.
Shop Nike socks
Nike Sportswear Essential Bike Shorts, $50

Nike takes the Y2K smiley face motif and turns it on its happy head (many times over) with this very fun take on the classic bike short.
Shop Nike shorts
