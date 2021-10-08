21 Harry Styles-Inspired Hoodies Perfect For Fall

Like Regina George's army pants and flip flops, there are certain outfits worthy of being copied not because of the ensemble itself (army pants and flip flops, after all, is not the most stellar sartorial combo by any stretch), but because of the wearer. That's how we feel about Harry Styles and OTT cardigans. And Harry Styles and pearl necklaces. And now, Harry Styles and a PANGAIA hoodie. If he's got it, we want it. And ever since the singer-turned-fashion-savant stepped out in a hot-pink number by the brand — which bills itself as "a materials science company" using technology and bio-engineered fabrics to design apparel that's better for the planet — we can't stop thinking about how to cop the look for ourselves.
It might not have been a Wednesday, but that didn't stop Styles from wearing pink as he was out and about in New York City earlier this week. But it's not so much the color that's caught our eye, rather the ability of this humble hoodie, the ultimate loungewear garment, to make the case for that whole athflow thing we've been hearing so much about. (ICYMI: That's the next iteration of the seemingly immortal atheleisure movement, wherein casual clothes get a refined upgrade for more not-so-casual settings.) Consider this proof that 2020's matching sweatsuits are destined for greatness beyond the couch. Or at least, their top halves are. For anyone who has yet to adopt this kind of laid-back attire into their everyday wardrobes, we've rounded up 21 of the best women's hoodies for fall, from the exact Styles style to alternatives in more neutral shades for the highlighter-hue averse. So go ahead and shop the selection ahead like it's the only thing you'll ever do, at least as far as your fall wardrobe is concerned.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.