Leaving the house when you're not 100% feeling your look is hard. It's even harder to elevate your style when all you really want is to wear pajamas. So where’s the ideal middle ground? Sweatshirts, that's where. Specifically ones that are as chic as they are comfortable. A selection of printed, quirky, and cozy tops can go a long way when it comes to wanting to feel and look good.
And with our favorite hot-topic trend, athleisure, on the rise, finding a way to incorporate a pullover into your get-up is easier than ever. Click through for 18 new styles for lounging, partying, and (gasp!) working — hey, Casual Fridays exist for a reason, right?