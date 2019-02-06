Need Supply's New Arrivals Are Too Good To Resist

Ever since the holidays, shopping online has been anything but ideal. Deep discounts left our favorite e-tailers disorganized, consisting mostly of one-size-only options that, conveniently, weren't in our size. While we love a site-wide clearance, after months of seeing the same dresses and shoes getting cheaper and cheaper on every retailer's website, we're ready for some fresh meat. Thankfully, there's now an answer to our prayers: Need Supply just dropped a ton of new merch and we need all of it.
Exaggerations aside, the buyers at Need Supply, per usual, are doing their damndest to empty out our bank accounts — and with a selection like this one, we don't even mind. From pastel-colored prairie dresses to zebra print bikinis, this drop has everything we need and more to ditch our winter baggage and go full steam ahead for spring. So before these fresh picks sell out and we're left, once again, scrolling the desolate clearance pages, take a look at 20 of the best new additions to Need Supply's roster.
