The time between mid-January and the end of the month is known as the turning point when serious shoppers who’ve kept quiet behind their shopping carts come out of the woodwork and get down to business. Because that's right, we’re officially in the home-stretch of the designer sale season and if bloggers who get everything for free start sharing what they bought on Instagram: you know the designer deals are GOOD.
For weeks since Boxing Day, retailers have been seriously redlining their luxury offerings — but it’s right now when the prices of the Chloé boots or the Ganni dress you’ve been eyeing all season are slashed even further (seriously, up to 70% off). So if you’ve been holding off on scoring your dream designer item, this is your moment to shine. And if you’re on the fence of what to buy or need a little help to strategize what’s actually worth it out there, we’ve rounded up a few from brands like Net-A-Porter, Shopbop, and Saks Fifth Avenue that will give you all the feels. But you better act fast because one of those serial shoppers may beat you to that last and final find.
All products in this roundup reflect the price and availability at story publish time/date.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.