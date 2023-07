From Cowboy Hats To Summer Slides: Shop With Us On Twitch Today

We don’t blame you if you get overwhelmed when considering 2023's summer trends — there is a lot going on. If you look to the runways for inspo, this season is all about going bold with color, silhouettes, and proportion, which is why you may have been noticing way more maxi skirts , cargo pants, fit-and-flare dresses , semi-sheer looks, puff slides, metallic accessories , and pops of red around you lately. But what’s important to remember is that you don’t have to try all of these trends just because they’re, well, trending. Feel free to play around with what feels right until you land on what’s most comfortable for you.