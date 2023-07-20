From Cowboy Hats To Summer Slides: Shop With Us On Twitch Today

Summer is the time for letting loose and having fun — and that includes our fashion choices. When else can you dress like a coastal cowgirl or elevate a pair of basketball shorts into a must-have wardrobe staple? Still, navigating all of the buzziest summer fashion trends while figuring out what your own warm-weather style vibe is can be a major challenge.
We’ve got you covered. Today, July 20, R29's Most Wanted is holding a live shopping stream on Refinery29’s Twitch channel at 5 p.m. EST covering all things related to summer fashion. Join us as R29 Entertainment Director and Twitch host Melissah Yang breaks down the biggest trends and most covetable pieces alongside R29 Fashion Writer Frances Solá-Santiago and Twitch streamer Krystalogy.
Celebrity stylist Lauren Jeworski, who has worked with stars like Michelle Williams, Patrick Dempsey, Tinx, and XO, Kitty’s Anna Cathcart, will also be offering pro tips when it comes to styling basic essentials. Best of all? You’ll be able to shop every product we talk about during the stream directly on our channel. Read on to discover what’s in store ahead of the live event.
Finding the trend that’s right for you
We don’t blame you if you get overwhelmed when considering 2023's summer trends — there is a lot going on. If you look to the runways for inspo, this season is all about going bold with color, silhouettes, and proportion, which is why you may have been noticing way more maxi skirts, cargo pants, fit-and-flare dresses, semi-sheer looks, puff slides, metallic accessories, and pops of red around you lately. But what’s important to remember is that you don’t have to try all of these trends just because they’re, well, trending. Feel free to play around with what feels right until you land on what’s most comfortable for you.
When it comes to actually purchasing trends in the age of photoshop and social media, discerning the quality of a product can feel a bit like a high(ish)-stakes shopping game. How will the item fit? What will it feel like? Is that cool product you’ve had your eye on actually well made, or are you being duped by a pervasive ad that’s multiplied on your feed? Watch as Yang, Solá-Santiago, and Krystalogy try out some of this season’s top items and give you tips on what to look for.
Make use of your closet
Shopping and styling the latest trends is a great way to experiment with fashion and expressing yourself. But we’re also all on a budget and have closets stuffed with well loved pieces that we shouldn’t neglect just because they, say, don’t look like something Margot Robbie would wear in the Barbie movie. Make use of the amazing basics — we all have them — that you already own, adapting them for more current trends by adding different style elements, as suggested by Jeworski. During the stream, the stylist will be providing tips for styling a classic black dress and an always-chic white shirt.
