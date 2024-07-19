Milkmaid Dresses Are This Summer’s Biggest Celebrity-Approved Fashion Trend

While milkmaid dresses started trending in the spring, this steamy, sweltering summer has allowed the style — often marked by a structured bodice, puff sleeves, and an A-line skirt — to continue thriving. As we crave breathable fabrics and flowy silhouettes, styles like nap dresses and milkmaid dresses have become our go-to, one-and-done summer outfits. Now, the vintage-inspired sundresses have the stamp of approval from fashion It girls.
Celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Olivia Rodrigo have been reaching for maxi and midi milkmaid dresses from popular dress brands like Dôen and Ciao Lucia for their NYC strolls and European vacations this season. Sabrina Carpenter also donned an off-the-shoulder mini milkmaid dress from Frankies Bikinis in her “Espresso” music video. It doesn't stop there: The easy-breezy silhouette is taking over TikTok, with influencers trying dressier versions with structured bustiers and delicate straps from brands like House of CB.
So whether you’re looking for a milkmaid dress appropriate for casual daytime activities, flirty date nights, or beach weddings, we found some of the best styles in a range of prints, lengths, sizes, and prices to help bring some vintage whimsy to your wardrobe.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
