Milkmaid Dresses Are This Summer’s Biggest Celebrity-Approved Fashion Trend

While milkmaid dresses started trending in the spring , this steamy, sweltering summer has allowed the style — often marked by a structured bodice, puff sleeves, and an A-line skirt — to continue thriving. As we crave breathable fabrics and flowy silhouettes, styles like nap dresses and milkmaid dresses have become our go-to, one-and-done summer outfits . Now, the vintage-inspired sundresses have the stamp of approval from fashion It girls.