Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Michael Fassbender
Movies
Michael Fassbender On THAT
Alien: Covenant
Kiss
by
Erin Donnelly
More from Michael Fassbender
Movies
Is Michael Fassbender Coming Back As Magneto?
Christopher Luu
May 17, 2017
Movies
8 Ways This New Ryan Gosling Movie Is Already Better Than
La La Land
Morgan Baila
Feb 17, 2017
Movies
Michael Fassbender Wants A Woman, Not Him, To Be James Bond
Michael Hafford
Nov 3, 2016
Pop Culture
Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are (Privately) Very Happy T...
Michael Fassbender really has a way with words, especially when it comes to his romance with Alicia Vikander. Proof: On Good Morning Britain, Fassbender
by
Hunter Harris
Pop Culture
Alicia Vikander Opens Up About Her Relationship With Michael Fass...
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have been dating for nearly two years after they met on the set of The Light Between Oceans. But the pair have long
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Are Too Cute On The Red Carpet
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are a notoriously reserved couple. On Thursday, the Light Between Oceans co-stars made their red carpet debut at
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Would Like The Press To Butt...
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are dating — and it's nobody's business but their own. At least, that's the message the beautiful couple
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
This Is How Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Fell In Love
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are one of Hollywood's sweetest couples, but how did it all start? Their romance is one of those classic stories
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
This One GIF Proves How Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Feel...
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are obviously putting in their bid for cutest celeb couple, 2016. Vikander and Fassbender took to Entertainment
by
Molly Horan
Pop Culture
Did Alicia Vikander Just Confirm Her Relationship With Michael Fa...
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are not ones to follow the Hiddleswift playbook. The stars of The Light Between Oceans have stayed mum about their
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Something Fassbender This Way Comes
Michael Fassbender is a man of many talents. So many, in fact, that he tends to disappear into roles completely. Sometimes people are hard-pressed to name
by
Lauren Le Vine
Pop Culture
Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Shared A Wonderful Oscars Kiss
They may not have made their traditional Oscar red carpet debut, but rumors that Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are an item will surely be flying
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Michael Fassbender Knows His Way Around A Horse Erection
Michael Fassbender is an attractive man. Even other species agree. During Fassbender's recent appearance on Graham Norton's BBC talk show, the host
by
Esther Zuckerman
Movies
Michael Fassbender On Playing Steve Jobs: "I Studied Ashton Kutch...
Michael Fassbender, who plays Steve Jobs in the new biopic directed by Danny Boyle, drew inspiration from an unlikely source. “I studied Ashton
by
Esther Zuckerman
Movies
Get Inside Michael Fassbender's Head In
Frank
We've seen quite a bit of Michael Fassbender in the past few years, and that's not even including all those X-Men movies. But, in the new dark comedy
by
Jenni Miller
Movies
Michael Fassbender Wears A Giant Papier–Mâché Head For This Entir...
There are a lot of ways to get a film labeled "quirky," but perhaps nothing will do it faster than putting a papier–mâché hat on your main character's
by
Colleen Barrett
Movies
Jack Reynor Got Career Advice From Michael Fassbender
It's not exactly a new trend, but recently we've seen a smattering of Hollywood heavyweights helping out their younger friends. It started when Jennifer
by
Seija Rankin
Entertainment News
Michael Fassbender May Have Landed A Supermodel Girlfriend
Yes, we know you've watched Shame more times than you'd like to admit. Yes, you own the Magneto action figure. No, it's (sadly) not bringing you any
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Michael Fassbender Looks, Um,
Different
In His New Movie
We can't exactly place our finger on it, but something's off with Michael Fassbender in this clip from his latest Sundance premiere, Frank. Maybe he's
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
Michael Fassbender For
GQ
: Well, Hello There
My, my, my, Michael Fassbender. What piercing eyes you have! What distinguished forehead wrinkles (thank you for not Photoshopping, GQ)! What a lovely,
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
Michael Fassbender Tells Us What Makes Him Cry
Michael Fassbender seems to be ubiquitous at the box office this season, appearing in not one but two Oscar hopefuls. The flick 12 Years A Slave is
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Michael Fassbender Took
GQ
For A Ride And You're Coming,...
It's no secret we love our share of man-candy here at R29. From wide-eyed Loki love to those boys we could never take home to our parental units, our
by
Hayden Manders
New York
Michael Fassbender's Tight Jeans Prove George Clooney Right
"You can play golf like this with your hands behind your back. Go for it man, do it," said George Clooney to Michael Fassbender at the Golden Globes,
by
Kristian Laliberte
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted