Did Alicia Vikander Just Confirm Her Relationship With Michael Fassbender?

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are not ones to follow the Hiddleswift playbook. The stars of The Light Between Oceans have stayed mum about their off-screen romance, but anyone who watched this year's Oscars could read between the lines. The pair sat side-by-side during the ceremony, and when the Swedish actress was announced as the winner for Best Supporting Actress, they shared a celebratory smooch.
In a new cover story for the August issue of British Vogue, however, Vikander does reference her main man. The Danish Girl star says having fellow nominee Fassbender by her side at the Oscars was a no-brainer.
"That wasn't even a question," she explains. "It felt like the right thing. We wanted to sit next to each other, simple as that. We wouldn't have gone there and not sat together."
Just expect anyone paparazzi-courting PDA sessions on the red carpet. These two prefer keeping their relationship low-key, and it's clearly working. Respect.
