Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Shared A Wonderful Oscars Kiss

They may not have made their traditional Oscar red carpet debut, but rumors that Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are an item will surely be flying after tonight.
The rumored couple shared a sweet kiss after Vikander was announced as the the winner for best actress in a supporting role for her performance in The Danish Girl.
During her acceptance speech, cameras flashed to a very proud Fassbender (himself nominated for best actor for Steve Jobs), all smiles and mushy feelings. Excuse us as we melt.
The elusive pair reportedly met while filming the upcoming The Light Between Oceans, in which they play a married couple.
Vikander arrived on the red carpet with her parents, with Fassbender making his appearance much later.
🔸🔹 "To my mom and dad, thank you for giving me the belief anything can happen!" - Alicia Vikander pic.twitter.com/Hv768EaeLW— AliciaVikander Daily (@jcsepjj) February 29, 2016
Hopefully, this televised smooch means we can expect an official sighting of the pair sometime soon.
