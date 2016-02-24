This Movie Starring A Real-Life Couple Will Be A Complete Cryfest

Don't mind us as we marathon cry our way through this new trailer. Offscreen couple Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender take their romance to the big screen in a new heartbreaking movie, The Light Between Oceans, based on the book of the same name by M. L. Stedman.
In the trailer, Isabel (Vikander) and her husband, Tom (Fassbender), live on an isolated island together, with only each other's extremely good looks to keep them company. One day, they are met with a big surprise — a baby washes onto shore, and the couple starts to care for her as if she is their own. Cue the romantic montages of the happy family. At this point, you may shed your first single tear.
In the trailer, Isabel (Vikander) and her husband, Tom (Fassbender), live on an isolated island together, with only each other's extremely good looks to keep them company. One day, they are met with a big surprise — a baby washes onto shore, and the couple starts to care for her as if she is their own. Cue the romantic montages of the happy family. At this point, you may shed your first single tear.
Advertisement
But a few years later, the two meet a woman (Rachel Weisz) who lost her husband and newborn baby during a mysterious boating incident — around the same time they found the child. The bodies and boat were never recovered. The tears are welling up again.
Isabel and Tom know what they need to do, but...they just...can't...give up...their...daughter. They raised her as their own, you know! They love her so much! But so does her real mother. Oh man, the tears are really rolling now, and that's only the one minute and 27 second trailer.
Tom's voice tells us that, in the end, this will all "feel like a dream," but it feels so sad, and so real. Oh, and the man behind Blue Valentine, Derek Cianfrance, directed the film, only reaffirming that you will be ugly crying in public when you see it.
Don't say we didn't warn you.
Advertisement