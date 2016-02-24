This Movie Starring A Real-Life Couple Will Be A Complete Cryfest



But a few years later, the two meet a woman (Rachel Weisz) who lost her husband and newborn baby during a mysterious boating incident — around the same time they found the child. The bodies and boat were never recovered. The tears are welling up again.



Isabel and Tom know what they need to do, but...they just...can't...give up...their...daughter. They raised her as their own, you know! They love her so much! But so does her real mother. Oh man, the tears are really rolling now, and that's only the one minute and 27 second trailer.



Tom's voice tells us that, in the end, this will all "feel like a dream," but it feels so sad, and so real. Oh, and the man behind Blue Valentine, Derek Cianfrance, directed the film, only reaffirming that you will be ugly crying in public when you see it.



