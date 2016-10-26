Michael Fassbender really has a way with words, especially when it comes to his romance with Alicia Vikander. Proof: On Good Morning Britain, Fassbender was laughably tight-lipped about his relationship, concisely saying, "It's good that it happened," according to the Daily Mail.
"It just happened," The X-Men actor said, as Daily Mail reports. "It's good that it happened. It is what it is."
That's all. Fassbender's succinctness is a little on par with Jack "I'm sorry. I can't. Don't hate me." Berger from Sex and the City. Except that Fassbender's words aren't breaking up with anyone, they're just confirming the love we're all rooting for.
A quick recap of the buzzy Light Between Oceans romance: Boy meets girl on a movie set. Boy and girl start dating on the down low. Boy and girl do a New York Times interview in which they're open to talking about the film, but insist on keeping their personal romance 100% private.
Given the gossipy world of Hollywood, they've done a pretty good job of keeping their love low key. It seems like the couple wants to be excluded from our pop culture narrative. As Fassbender said, "It is what it is."
