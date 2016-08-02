Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are one of Hollywood's sweetest couples, but how did it all start?
Their romance is one of those classic stories in which a fictional couple becomes a real-life one, Vikander told Vanity Fair.
The two met on the set of The Light Between Oceans, where they played a husband and wife, she said. She felt "terrified and very alone" at first, and realized that Fassbender was feeling nervous, too. "He was like, ‘Can you please give me a note? What do you think I should do?’ It was such a sweet thing to kind of let me in," she recalls.
“It wasn’t hard for me to see that the chemistry could be there, just knowing them as individuals,” said the film's director Derek Cianfrance. "Michael and Alicia, they were like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. They were going to make one another better. And they were better together.”
Fassbender told Vanity Fair that their real love story fueled their fictional one, so it seems like that worked for them in both directions.
