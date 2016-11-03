Michael Fassbender Wants A Woman, Not Him, To Be James Bond

Michael Fassbender hopped aboard the "Jane Bond" bandwagon in an cover story for November's issue of British GQ. He joins a host of women, including Kristen Stewart, Priyanka Chopra, Emilia Clarke, and Gillian Anderson, in believing it's time for a gender swap in the role.
Really, he just wants to refresh the Bond character.
“What about we start the film back in Sandhurst, army training, rather than on a yacht, or he’s in the Middle East on an op and gets thrown in the brig for insubordination. He’s going to get court-martialed...” he told the magazine. “The film could start off in Sandhurst and how he became a ‘double 0’. M could walk in and say to him, ‘Bond, there’s a 00 project but it’s going to be totally off the book, black ops, and you’ve got to go into prison undetected.’”
And why not make Bond an American? Fassbender wouldn't rule out Ryan Golsing.
"Sure, why not? I always thought Bond should be British, but let's get an American in,"he tells the magazine. "Or maybe someone like Jack O'Connell would be good? Or even better, how about Jane Bond? A woman. One thing is for sure, it won't be anyone on the bookies' lists. It never is."
Sign us up. Of course, we would also accept Idris Elba. Or any of the women. Just pick a woman, any woman.
