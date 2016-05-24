Rumours have been going around that Priyanka Chopra could land a gig as a Bond girl. But the Quantico star has her sights set on something greater.
In an interview for Complex's June/July issue, she said she'd rather play Bond himself — or should we say "herself?"
When her talent for stunts came up, interviewer Frazier Tharpe mentioned that everything thinks she's be great as James Bond's sidekick. “I get that all the time,” she responded. “But fuck that — I wanna be Bond.”
She might've been joking, but it would be a breath of fresh air to see a Bollywood actress in a role that's traditionally been played by white men.
Chopra has already expanded our perceptions of Indian women on screen. She said of her starring role on the ABC thriller series Quantico, "I was very sure I did not want to be the stereotype of what Indian people are seen as, which is Bollywood, and henna." Instead, she said, “I wanted to be seen as just an actor, not because of my ethnicity or where I come from. I think global entertainment needs to become like that."
If it does, the James Bond casts could get a lot more diverse.
