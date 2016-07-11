There's been talk for a while about diversifying the James Bond franchise and casting women as more than Bond girls. Priyanka Chopra even suggested in a recent interview that she play the starring role. Kristen Stewart, however, has thought of a more roundabout way to get a woman to play the lead. What we have to do, she told E!, is have a Bond girl who turns out to be James Bond in disguise.
"You start off as the Bond girl, and then you think it's just the girlfriend, and then you're like, She's actually [Bond]," she suggested. "In the trailer, it's him, and then [a] bait and switch."
It sounds pretty complicated, but it could be an interesting plot twist. Besides, advancing women in a male-dominated place like Hollywood can take some creativity. If they won't flat-out cast a woman, sneaking one in stealthily just might be a viable alternative.
