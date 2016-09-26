Alicia Vikander Opens Up About Her Relationship With Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have been dating for nearly two years after they met on the set of The Light Between Oceans. But the pair have long kept quiet about their relationship; Vikander only confirmed that they were dating in July. Now, in a new interview with Porter magazine, the actress says they were never trying to keep their relationship a secret. "We’ve never hidden the fact that we’re a couple," the 28-year-old insisted.
Vikander, featured on the Winter 2016 cover of the magazine, also discussed how she and Fassbender bonded during filming. "He’s extremely hardworking. He was like, ‘Give me something new! I just need a new idea. I need to do it differently,’" she explained. "I just thought that was cool. Because that was what I was trying to do, too. To push each other and come up with new ideas each time.” Here's hoping the couple continue to dazzle us with their big-screen chemistry for years to come.
