Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are a notoriously reserved couple. On Thursday, the Light Between Oceans co-stars made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival. The two are in town to promote their romantic cry-fest, upon the set of which they met in 2014. Unsurprisingly, the actors looked as radiant as they do onscreen together. (Though we're happy to report there were no tears in sight.)
Last month, in a slightly awkward interview with Entertainment Weekly, the couple made it apparent that they have no plans to discuss their relationship with the press.
"I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us," said Vikander.
"I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to," added Fassbender, "Why would I? I don’t."
That's okay, Fassie — we get the feeling we'll be seeing more of you and your S.O. on the red carpet this award season.
"I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us," said Vikander.
"I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to," added Fassbender, "Why would I? I don’t."
That's okay, Fassie — we get the feeling we'll be seeing more of you and your S.O. on the red carpet this award season.
Advertisement