Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Would Like The Press To Butt Out Of Their Relationship

The actors are co-starring in the big-screen adaptation of romantic sob-fest The Light Between Oceans — and they fell in love on set. When asked about how their on-screen relationship grew into a real one, Fassbender made clear that they didn't fall for each other simply because they played lovers in the movie."It wasn’t the first time in a movie either of us had played somebody who is falling in love. There is an element of separation there," Fassbender told EW . "If I’m playing a murderer, I don’t go out and start murdering people." Good to know!