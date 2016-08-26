Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Would Like The Press To Butt Out Of Their Relationship

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are dating — and it's nobody's business but their own. At least, that's the message the beautiful couple communicated, loud and clear, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.
The actors are co-starring in the big-screen adaptation of romantic sob-fest The Light Between Oceans — and they fell in love on set. When asked about how their on-screen relationship grew into a real one, Fassbender made clear that they didn't fall for each other simply because they played lovers in the movie.
"It wasn’t the first time in a movie either of us had played somebody who is falling in love. There is an element of separation there," Fassbender told EW. "If I’m playing a murderer, I don’t go out and start murdering people." Good to know!
Vikander was just as forthright in drawing a line between the film and their private life. "I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us," she said. "It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal."
Fassbender added that while other celebrities might feel comfortable opening up to the press about their dating habits, he doesn't see the point. "Each to their own. I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to," he said. "Why would I? I don’t."
Messaged received.
