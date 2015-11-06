Michael Fassbender is an attractive man. Even other species agree.
During Fassbender's recent appearance on Graham Norton's BBC talk show, the host inquired about a "very bad behaved" equine with whom the actor worked while filming 2011's Jane Eyre. Subsequently, the Oscar-nominated star was forced to describe how this horse — named "Prince" — would get, um, excited in his presence.
"He used to get quite aroused whenever I got on his back," Fassbender admitted. Cue awkward giggles from the other celebrities, including his Steve Jobs co-star Kate Winslet, sitting on Norton's couch. Actress Julie Walters, our personal hero, interjected: "I could understand that." After shaking his head, Fassbender then detailed how "Dan, the horse handler" would calm Prince.
This has to be one of the more bizarre anecdotes a celebrity has shared on a talk show. Is it also one of the most amusing in recent memory? Yes.
Watch the clip, below.
OPENER IMAGE: David Fisher/REX Shutterstock.
