And just like that, Ryan Gosling is on to his next big memorable role playing a musician who falls in love and gets into trouble while trying to find success in his career and love life. In his latest indie art piece , Song To Song (previously Weightless), we are given a plot line that has hints of La La Land (it has Gosling and involves a piano) and Closer (it has Natalie Portman and wigs), but will surely not pan out to be similar to either, knowing Terrence Malik. (For reference, see: Tree Of Life and Knight Of Cups.) Basically, it looks like a better-acted , more hipster version of La La Land at first glance.