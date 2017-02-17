The movie premieres March 17 at South by South West in Austin (where the film takes place), but we've already dissected the first trailer, identifying the best 8 parts. And there are a lot of gems. I mean, it's a stacked cast and Gosling even dons a sleeveless cheetah tank top. Yeah — you're gonna wanna see these. (Along the way I'll also explain what bits we know about the plot.)