The Pleasure Is Yours At Maude’s 20% Off Black Friday Sale

With so many different vibrators, “personal massagers”, oils, and other sex-enhancing goods floating around the internet, it can be hard for a toy-curious person to discover (or even understand) exactly what might float their particular boat. A good place to start is the female-founded pleasure brand Maude, which has won over legions of loyal devotees (a number of Refinery29 readers among them) who love its accessible soft-touch vibes, woodsy massage candles, and luxurious bath products — and there's never been a better time to check out the hype.
To mark Black Friday, Maude is offering 20% off all orders over $75. Just fill your cart to your heart's content, use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY20, and enjoy your next solo or not-so-solo session. Even before plugging in the code, you can save big on Maude's products by purchasing one of the retailer's ready-made kits or bundles. There's the bestselling vibrator and massager duo, for instance, or the Tub Kit, which has everything you need for a perfectly pleasurable bath.
The deal only lasts through November 28, so head to Maude's online HQ right now to satisfy your needs — or, if you want get inspired, scroll down for some of Refinery29's favorite customer-approved goodies. And if you can't stop shopping once you’ve checked out the sexy selection, Refinery29 has you covered with the best of the best Black Friday deals across fashion, beauty, home, and electronics all weekend long.
With Maude's bundled Vibe and Drop duo, you don't have to choose between the brand's best-selling vibe and all-body massager. Both products are discreet, rechargeable, and waterproof. Use one after the other, or try them both at the same time — Maude's reviewers say this pair is a match made in heaven.
Ratings: 5 out of 5 stars and 14 reviews
Reviewers say: "Does anyone else use both at the same time? Me? Just me? Good LAWD just go for it. My new favorite duo." —Angelica, Maude Reviewer
Treat yourself (or a loved one) to everything needed for a great solo session and easy clean-up: Maude's soft-touch vibrator, organic lube, and hypoallergenic wipes. These products are small and sleek enough for easy travel, too.
Ratings: 5 out of 5 stars and 12 reviews
Reviewers say: "This was my first vibrator and none that I’ve bought since have lived up to how amazing it is. It showed up on my ads a while back and I decided to give it a try, and my God, what a great choice that was. I’ve since recommended it to all of my friends and it’s now a common topic of discussion of how much we all love this vibrator. The lube is fantastic and will be reordered, and the towels are great for quick cleanup. I cannot speak highly enough about this brand. It was a great find!" —Sammy, Maude Reviewer
Whether you're sharing a luxurious bath with a partner or just enjoying a little quality time with yourself, Maude's bundle of salts and coconut milk bath mixture has all the essentials you'll need to calm down, soften your skin, and upgrade your next soak in the tub.
Ratings: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 19 reviews
Reviewers say: "I've been looking for more natural/high-quality products to use in my baths and these really hit the mark. Just a few simple ingredients in both of these. The Soak smells AMAZING (I much prefer a woodsy/earthy scent over floral/fruity) and the Bath makes my skin feel so soft and smooth. I'm absolutely loving these for 'me' time and am looking forward to trying Maude's other products for time with my partner." —Aline, Maude Reviewer
Can't decide between Maude's massage candles? Get the best of all three worlds with two different fragrances and one unscented candle. Thanks to the oil's low melting point, it requires no cooling: Just blow out the candle, and enjoy ASAP.
Ratings: 5 out of 5 stars and 21 reviews
Reviewers say: "Burning the flame adds a sexy fear factor to intimacy. My partner and I were super into it!" —Sofia, Maude Reviewer
Finding the perfect lube can feel like an impossible task, especially if you have sensitive skin, want to avoid sticky residue, and don't want to spend a small fortune. Thankfully, Maude's organic, lightly scented lubricant will leave you feeling amazing, both during and after sex.
Ratings: 5 out of 5 stars and 190 reviews
Reviewers say: "Feels amazing for both parties. It’s not sticky at all, it smells good, and even tastes good. Perfect formula for sensitive skin! Highly recommend!" —Andrea, Maude Reviewer
