An Investigation Of The Amazon “Recovery” Device That’s Totally A Sex Toy

There’s a long-running precedent for this type of obfuscation, explains Hallie Lieberman , a journalist and sex historian who most recently authored Buzz: A Stimulating History of the Sex Toy. After Dr. Joseph Mortimer Granville invented the electro-mechanical vibrator in the late 1880s, the product came to market around the turn of the century, and sold, Lieberman explains, as tools for a host of physical pursuits — except achieving orgasm. Magazines advertised vibrating “health devices” that promised to cure everything from sciatica to muscle soreness to “caked breasts”. (Lieberman explains that the latter may have something to do with breast cancer or physical complications from breastfeeding.) There were also massaging beauty tools that claimed to reduce wrinkles and weight gain, along with vaguely-named “labor-saving” devices; “They never explained what the labor was [that was] being saved,” says Lieberman, “but [advertisements] would show a housewife and her tired muscles.” They were always accompanied by visual hints that the tools could be used in a sexual context, like illustrations of underwear-clad men and women or an array of attachments that bore a distinctly phallic shape — “but there’s no reason you need to reduce wrinkles with something that looks like a butt plug,” Lieberman points out.