There Are Many Reasons To Love Ella Paradis (Aside From Its Black Friday Sale)

ICYMI, Ella Paradis is a pleasure-filled wonderland that houses everything from sex toys to handcuffs to lingerie all under one virtual roof. Whether it’s crowd-pleaser brands like Womanizer and LELO; futuristic, app-controlled We-Vibe products, or over 80 types of lube, the site is a veritable who's-who's of every tried-and-true sex-tech name in the game. (Don’t forget Ella Paradis' in-house label Better Love, which makes high quality toys at accessible price points.) Did we mention the nationwide network of distribution centers that ensures speedy shipping all over the USA — even during the holiday crunch — or the site’s comprehensive blog posts on the topics of prostate orgasms, pubic hair trends throughout time, and debunking common LGBTQIA+ myths? There are a veritable orgy (!) of reasons to spend hours browsing the sensual site — and the best one just popped off.
Brace yourselves, because Ella Paradis is kicking off Black Friday early with a blowout sale that's as close as it gets to giving away vibrators for free. For a limited time, you can get up to 70% off (including off existing markdowns) with promo code BLACK. No matter what tickles your pickle, there are pages upon pages of on-sale sex toys and vibes to excite and delight any lover — to the extent that you might be wondering where the heck to begin. Because we’re here to help your maintain your mojo, we took a long, hard (!) look at the best of Ella Paradis’ wares and sussed out the top-reviewed must-haves for sex-havers of every stripe — so whether you’re in search of cloud-like clitoral stimulation or a carbon copy of your lover’s appendage, you’ll know which toy is right for you. While Black Friday is resplendent with deals and discounts aplenty, investing in your pleasure (especially when you can save plenty of moolah in the process) is the ultimate no-buyer's-remorse purchase.
Ahead, scope out some of the most titillating, top-rated sex toys to shop during Ella Paradis' early Black Friday sale.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Best For: Mimicking Oral
Rating: 4.65 out of 5 stars and 33 reviews
LELO's bestselling suction vibrator sends sonic vibrations directly to the clit for your most earth-shattering O yet.
Real Review: "This Lelo product is a notch above with its sleek and beautiful design and quality. It has many intensities and pulses that allow you to find one that works best for you. EP offers it at a great price too!"
Best For: Dual Stimulation
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 101 reviews
Ella P's signature rabbit vibrator brings double the trouble with dual-stimulating clitoris and G-spot action.
Real Review: "This product is absolutely amazing and I’m so happy with the purchase. The vibrations are so strong and will leave your knees weak! The different vibrations make the overall sensation so much better, and your partner can even help use this toy too."
Best For: Portable Pleasure
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 43 reviews
Womanizer's compact Liberty vibrator has six intensity levels and lasts up to 120 minutes on a full charge.
Real Review: "Okay, so I haven't really had much experience with toys but this thing SNATCHED MY SOUL. I have never been able to have multiple orgasms before but holy moly, I can go almost as many times in a row as I want with this little baby. Literally the most intense orgasms I've ever had (whoops sorry to the guys I've been with). And I love it because it's discreet and I can take it anywhere."
Best For: Partner Play
Rating: 4.45 out of 5 stars and 11 reviews
Let your lover take the reins with this remote-controlled vibrator, which features a hands-free design (so you can do other things) and 10 unique vibration modes.
Real Review: "I saw the sun, moon & stars with this thing. 10/10 highly recommend. It's priced right, easy to use, and orgasms galore. My fiance got this for us and we are over-joyed with it."
Best For: A Believe-The-Hype Experience
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 102 reviews
This internet-sensation sex toy has tens of thousands of online reviews to back up its pleasure-bestowing properties, so you know it's the real deal.
Real Review: "I was nervous at first because all the reviews seemed too good to be true but oh my gosh. I am absolutely in love!! It’s fairly quiet, although the clicking of the buttons is fairly loud. But using this toy was the best, strongest, and fastest orgasm I have ever had. And the sale price is an amazing deal. Mine was also shipped super fast and got here in just a couple days."
Best For: Beginner Fun
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 40 reviews
From $150 to $25? No, it's not a mistake — just an insanely good deal on one of the most powerful, intuitive sex toys from Ella Paradis' assortment.
Real Review: "This rechargeable bullet is honestly the best toy I have tried. It doesn't take too long to charge and isn't too noisy when in use. If you're looking for a perfect toy then this is the one — and a bargain considering you don't have to keep replacing the batteries."
Best For: A Bespoke Dildo
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 9 reviews
Want to keep a piece (ahem) of your partner wherever you go? Roll up your sleeves and experience some crafty fun with this DIY kit to mold your very own dildo in the likeness of your choosing.
Real Review: "You can most certainly dismiss Netflix and chill! This is the new wave of a good fun night."
Best For: "Personal Massaging"
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 28 reviews
Real Review: "We have a few smaller battery-powered wands but they don't compare to this thing. We were left wondering why we hadn't gotten it sooner. The power and control are unbeatable, and it's really an amazing piece of toy that you must have in your rotation."
Best For: Choose-Your-Own-Adventure fun
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 42 reviews
This palm-sized clit stimulator may be compact in size, but delivers off-the-charts level of sensation with its dual-ended suction end and a "magic tongue" end.
Real Review: "I actually didn't expect it to be so good. My boyfriend is in his last year of residency so I’m alone a lot — this thing is the perfect little companion. It took about 30 seconds the first time I used this to send waves through my body. Just buy it you will not regret it!"
Best For: Realistic sensation
Rating: 4.95 out of 5 stars and 31 reviews
This one-of-a-kind suction toy uses proprietary technology to replicate the sensation of foreplay for an intensely sensual, gradual crescendo to a big finish.
Real Review: "It has enhanced sex with my husband, and my alone sessions are better, too. I don’t orgasm easily, and this is AMAZING. I orgasm every time I use it. It's more expensive than what I would normally spend, but so worth it. Highly recommend purchasing this vibrator-its air technology is incredibly effective."
Best For: Powerful G-spot action
Rating: 4.75 out of 5 stars and 59 reviews
This straight-to-the-point G-spot vibrator does everything you need (rocks your world) without any extra bells and whistles. Plus, 10 powerful speed modes make it a fun time, every time.
Real Review: "It is hard to describe what I feel about this toy. I have a lot of vibrators but this one has become the special one. I know that it is advertised as a G-spot stimulator, but I use it in many different ways, both internally and externally. I love how the soft silicone caresses my body."
