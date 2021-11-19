This Never-On-Sale Reader-Favorite Suction Toy Is On Sale — & So Is Every Dame Product

Mercedes Viera
No, you're not reading the headline wrong: Dame really is having a super-sale right now. The rarely-on-sale sexual wellness brand — famous for its R29-reader favorite vibe Aer — is celebrating Black Friday early this year with 20% off site-wide. Whether you've been dying to try it or you require some more tools in your sexy arsenal, there's no better opportunity than right now. You have from today through Monday, November 29 at 11:59pm EST to add to cart and see those dollars drop. To make this shopping experience even easier, we compiled five of its bestselling sex toys, including real-life customers' reviews. You definitely don't want to miss out on this once-in-a-blue-moon sale event.
Aer $95 $76

Aer
$76.00$95.00
The R29-reader-and-editor-favorite Aer is the suction toy of your dreams. With a super-soft touch, five vibrational patterns, and pressure wave technology, this isn't like any other vibe out there. Plus, it mimics the flutter of a tongue with the suction of a mouth, perfect if oral sends you right over the edge.

The Aer is absolutely amazing. The pleasure from total clitoris stimulation sends me over the edge. I use this tool anywhere from 2 minutes to 30 minutes. It truly works that quickly if I want it to. And I love the material of all the Dame products. It feels and fits perfectly in my hand. Dame is my go-to brand for products, hands down.

Dame Reviewer

Pom $95 $76

Pom
$76.00$95.00
Comfortable to hold and extremely flexible, the Pom is what you need if you're not a fan of more rigid vibrators. This little device promises to curve along your body for that extra-close pressured touch for out-of-this-world orgasms.

I was resigned to thinking that I just wasn't very good at masturbation until I found Dame. Pom was my first purchase and it was life changing. I love the shape and color of Pom - it's a permanent fixture on my nightstand. 5 stars.

dame reviewer

Arc $115 $92

Arc
$92.00$115.00
If G-spot stimulation is more your vibe, then this toy is exactly that. The Arc promises climax-ready internal and external stimulation with the strongest vibrations Dame offers. Easy to handle and comfortable, it provides unique, deep satisfaction.

Arc is one of my four Dame toys, and if I could only have one, this would be it. A big selling point for me is that it is very quiet. The intensity settings, and rumble patterns match my moods and keeps sessions fresh. Arc is everything a quality vibrator should be

Dame reviewer

Eva $135 $108

Eva
$108.00$135.00
Did someone say hands-free vibe that's actually (gasp!) comfortable? The Eva fits snuggly on the vulva, right over your clitoris, for the most pleasurable partner play imaginable. While it can definitely be used for some super-fun solo play, this little toy works best with some added penetration.

This thing took it to the next level with the stimulation on the outside while also doing penetration. I love the hands free feature and the different speed settings. It wasn’t in the way and was pretty good at staying in place through multiple positions. This gives me the best climaxes of my life when combined with penetration and it’s great solo as well, and my partner enjoys feeling the vibration along with me.

Dame reviewer
