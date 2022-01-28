Story from Most Wanted

This Rosy New Lululemon Color Is Already Selling Out

Karina Hoshikawa
Whether you're casually Lululemon-curious or are perpetually clad head-to-toe in the brand’s legendary Align fabric, you probably know that there’s a pretty constant stream of new colorways dropping on Lulu’s ever-rotating dot-com. What doesn't happen all the time, however, is the arrival of a hue that so deeply resonates with the community that it earns its own name recognition on social media, Reddit message boards, and website reviews alike. Real heads will remember the great Water Drop frenzy of 2021, which hinged (presciently) on a pale, vaguely blue-ish shade of lavender reminiscent of Very Peri, Pantone’s color of the year. (My own current color crush — which I'm wearing as I type — is Everglade Green.) The latest hue that’s causing a disturbance in the Lulu-verse? Pink Blossom, a pitch-perfect shade of classic flowery pink that’s hitting our eyeballs just right.
Advertisement
“I was worried about the pink looking VERY pink but it’s actually very subdued and pretty,” wrote customer Lululors11 of a Break a Trail jacket in the cheerful shade. “Love the pink!!!”, exclaimed reviewer Cbaker526 of their recently purchased Like A Cloud sports bra. “New [fave] Lulu bra!!!” Of their cropped Align tank, hokagirlie wrote: “I'm not normally a pink girl, but I saw this top in pink and knew I had to try it and I love it!” Of the same top, Meowcat wrote that “the pink is gorgeous” and Cindy48 chimed in: “Got this in pink, love it!”
It’s hard to say what’s behind the frenzy, but aura interpreter Rachelle Terry told MindBodyGreen last year that “pink is associated with the heart chakra” and “[exemplifies] kindness, care and love” — something we all could use a little more of as we ride out another pandemic-stricken winter. One thing is for certain: once a colorway achieves cult status among the brand’s fanbase, it’s pretty common for the shade in question to fly off the shelves in the blink of an eye. However, there are still a few rose-colored finds in the online mix, so we’ve scooped up the still-in-stock Pink Blossom styles perfect for blasting your winter doldrums into the sunset.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

Energy Bra, $52

Shop This
Lululemon
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–d Cups
$52.00
Lululemon
Lululemon's iconic Energy Bra  — a personal favorite of mine — features moderate support without sacrificing style and comfort. Another highlight: It's versatile enough to take you from the yoga mat to more intense training.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Align Waist-Length Tank Top, $58 $49

Shop This
Lululemon
Align™ Waist-length Tank Top
$49.00$58.00
Lululemon
Align tanks have emerged as a favorite item — and it's easy to see why: they’re buttery-soft, beyond comfortable, and perfect for everyday lounging.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Cardio Cross Trainer Headband, $14

Shop This
Lululemon
Cardio Cross Trainer Headband
$14.00
Lululemon
If you want a piece of Pink Blossom that won't break the bank, you can't go wrong with this under-$20 workout headband perfect for keeping flyaways out of the way during your most intense gym sessions.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Flow Y Nulu Bra, $42

Shop This
Lululemon
Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A–c Cups
$42.00
Lululemon
From downward dogs to crow pose, this racerback bra is perfect for keeping you supported and comfortable during your yoga practice.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top, $58

Shop This
Lululemon
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
$58.00
Lululemon
This reversible tank top can be worn two ways: The first, a high boat-neck style, and the other, a stylish V-neck plunge.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Break A Trail Jacket, $248

Shop This
Lululemon
Break A Trail Jacket
$248.00
Lululemon
This waterproof rain jacket is lightweight and breezy enough for outdoor jogs, and features signature Lululemon upgrades like thumbholes, zippered pockets, and reflective panels.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Love Tank Top, $38

Shop This
Lululemon
Love Tank Top
$38.00
Lululemon
You can't go wrong with an easy, airy tank top made of soft Pima cotton — especially in this rosy hue.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0, $68

Shop This
Lululemon
Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
$68.00
Lululemon
This seamless, breathable tee with mesh detailing is perfect for keeping you looking and feeling cool during your run.
DashDividers_1_500x100
shop 8 products
Lululemon
Align™ Waist-length Tank Top
$49.00$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Cardio Cross Trainer Headband
$14.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Break A Trail Jacket
$248.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–d Cups
$52.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A–c Cups
$42.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Love Tank Top
$38.00
Lululemon
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement