Whether you're casually Lululemon-curious or are perpetually clad head-to-toe in the brand’s legendary Align fabric, you probably know that there’s a pretty constant stream of new colorways dropping on Lulu’s ever-rotating dot-com. What doesn't happen all the time, however, is the arrival of a hue that so deeply resonates with the community that it earns its own name recognition on social media, Reddit message boards, and website reviews alike. Real heads will remember the great Water Drop frenzy of 2021, which hinged (presciently) on a pale, vaguely blue-ish shade of lavender reminiscent of Very Peri, Pantone’s color of the year. (My own current color crush — which I'm wearing as I type — is Everglade Green.) The latest hue that’s causing a disturbance in the Lulu-verse? Pink Blossom, a pitch-perfect shade of classic flowery pink that’s hitting our eyeballs just right.
“I was worried about the pink looking VERY pink but it’s actually very subdued and pretty,” wrote customer Lululors11 of a Break a Trail jacket in the cheerful shade. “Love the pink!!!”, exclaimed reviewer Cbaker526 of their recently purchased Like A Cloud sports bra. “New [fave] Lulu bra!!!” Of their cropped Align tank, hokagirlie wrote: “I'm not normally a pink girl, but I saw this top in pink and knew I had to try it and I love it!” Of the same top, Meowcat wrote that “the pink is gorgeous” and Cindy48 chimed in: “Got this in pink, love it!”
It’s hard to say what’s behind the frenzy, but aura interpreter Rachelle Terry told MindBodyGreen last year that “pink is associated with the heart chakra” and “[exemplifies] kindness, care and love” — something we all could use a little more of as we ride out another pandemic-stricken winter. One thing is for certain: once a colorway achieves cult status among the brand’s fanbase, it’s pretty common for the shade in question to fly off the shelves in the blink of an eye. However, there are still a few rose-colored finds in the online mix, so we’ve scooped up the still-in-stock Pink Blossom styles perfect for blasting your winter doldrums into the sunset.
Energy Bra, $52
Lululemon's iconic Energy Bra — a personal favorite of mine — features moderate support without sacrificing style and comfort. Another highlight: It's versatile enough to take you from the yoga mat to more intense training.
Align Waist-Length Tank Top,
$58 $49
Align tanks have emerged as a favorite item — and it's easy to see why: they’re buttery-soft, beyond comfortable, and perfect for everyday lounging.
Cardio Cross Trainer Headband, $14
If you want a piece of Pink Blossom that won't break the bank, you can't go wrong with this under-$20 workout headband perfect for keeping flyaways out of the way during your most intense gym sessions.
Flow Y Nulu Bra, $42
From downward dogs to crow pose, this racerback bra is perfect for keeping you supported and comfortable during your yoga practice.
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top, $58
This reversible tank top can be worn two ways: The first, a high boat-neck style, and the other, a stylish V-neck plunge.
Break A Trail Jacket, $248
This waterproof rain jacket is lightweight and breezy enough for outdoor jogs, and features signature Lululemon upgrades like thumbholes, zippered pockets, and reflective panels.
Love Tank Top, $38
You can't go wrong with an easy, airy tank top made of soft Pima cotton — especially in this rosy hue.
Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0, $68
This seamless, breathable tee with mesh detailing is perfect for keeping you looking and feeling cool during your run.
