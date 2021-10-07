While hard-sided rolling luggage is the best option for extended travel, it's not an ideal bag for shorter trips away where more malleable fabric combined with a toss-over-your-shoulder design allows for unencumbered jaunting around. We're talking about soft yet all-encompassing weekender bags. For returning R29 readers, it will come as no surprise that the reigning weekender of the top-bought lot is still Lo & Sons' dependable favorite: The Catalina Deluxe. It's the AAPI-owned and female-founded brand's workhorse weekender that's sustainably crafted from durable organic canvas, equipped with strategic storage, and multi-functional carrying capabilities. Think everything from a separate shoe compartment, adjustable padded messenger strap, and a pass-through sleeve for securing overtop suitcase handles. And it's currently on sale for 40% off, along with Lo & Sons' other best-selling travel bags. Below, check out the top five perfect-for-fall styles we recommend scoring while they're near half-off their usual premium price. You'll find the popular likes of an editor-approved leather fanny pack, a very chic belt bag, and a crowd-pleasingly adjustable crossbody style — all crafted from a high-quality mix of organic cotton fabrics, recycled poly, and consciously sourced leather.
Best For: Long Weekends
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 2,920 reviews
Reviewers Say: "I’ve been looking for a weekend duffel for a while now, and this takes the cake. It is versatile, spacious, stylistic, and has key design features that are really important for flexible traveling. Namely: the bottom zipper compartment, the external opening to slide onto a luggage handle, and the minimalist but perfect internal components. In addition, the construction is superb. I’ve already taken it on five road trips and it shows no signs of wear. Would recommend 100%!" – Lo & Sons Reviewer
Best For: Running Errands
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 78 reviews
Reviewers Say: "Beautiful bag and design. I'm super petite and have had a hard time finding a great cross-body bag, but I have gotten so many compliments on this bag. The leather is so soft and the bag itself is super spacious — love all of the interior pockets. I also can not say enough nice things about the customer service! I had a very small problem with the strap on my first bag and without question, the company sent me a second bag to choose between and even a return label. I also love to support small, family and Asian-owned businesses! I have recommended Lo & Sons to so many friends and family." – Lo & Sons Reviewer
Best For: A Night Out
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,033 reviews
Reviewers Say: "This bag was the MVP of our month-long trip through Southern Europe. Purchased the small size with Saffiano leather and wore it as a belt bag almost every day. Adjusting the larger strap to be a belt bag or crossbody or shoulder bag was very easy. I loved the ability to use it as a clutch for dinners out. It was the perfect size to hold all of our daily essentials — phones, masks, passports, other important cards, and papers, etc. when going through the airport and then I would swap out the passports for sunglasses, hand sanitizer, other small things for exploring various cities." – Lo & Sons Reviewer
Best For: Day Trips
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 106 reviews
Reviewers Say: "I used this little guy for a day trip and it carried everything! Snacks, an extra pair of shoes, and my day-trip essentials. I love how sturdy and sleek it is!" – Lo & Sons Reviewer
Best For: Versatile Travel Purse
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,290 reviews
Reviewers Say: "I love my new Lo & Sons Pearl/Nappa purse! Long, adjustable, removable shoulder strap for active days, and wrist strap for evening wear. Two zippered pouches for personal items, money, credit cards, licenses, and passport. Perfect pocket for phone, pens, etc., plus room for a pair of glasses. And… a feature I love…a ribbon to attach my keys to the purse but long enough to open my door without detaching the keyring." – Lo & Sons Reviewer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.