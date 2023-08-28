Be The In-Office “It Girl” With Little Liffner’s Leather Totes — & They’re R29-Exclusive Sale

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at Little Liffner using our promo code REFINERY20, now through September 3.
Do you want to be the main It Girl at the office? Or feel like the classy adult on campus? Whether it's back-to-school season for you or your in-office days are increasing, nothing hits quite like a new bag — especially when it's a luxe brand that's on sale. Refinery29 has partnered with Little Liffner, an on-the-rise luxury handbag brand that combines modern Scandinavian design with traditional Italian craftsmanship, to give readers a super exclusive (and rare) 20% off sitewide with the promo code REFINERY20 at checkout. Loved by minimalists, luxe fans, and R29 editors alike, the plethora of timelessly chic leather totes, and mini shoulder bags will surely become a closet staple.
While the price point is on the higher end, it's on the lower end for designer luxury brands, which can sell for upwards of a thousand dollars — many of Little Liffner's bags cost under $500, which falls squarely in the "smart investment category," for us, especially with its genuine leather material and ethically made Italian craftsmanship. Our own in-office minimalist Kate Spencer says the quality was "beautiful" and "the prices, in general, are reasonable compared to other luxury designer accessory brands out there." They're versatile too: with sizes ranging from mini to oversized, these totes will fit anything from a MacBook Pro to your small planner — perfect for any sort of commuting. And while they're a minimalist's dream, the bags have plenty of small details to make any bag lover's heart sing, including penne-pasta-inspired gold hardware and the soft suede leather material. It's a "less is more" buy that still manages to be anything but boring. Keep on reading to see which leather goods are totally worth having — especially for its super rare, on-sale price.
Incredibly spacious and organically shaped, this tote bag is guaranteed to be the only one you'll need for your in-office or on-campus days. It features a gorgeous dark chocolate color, a smooth calf leather exterior, and cotton canvas lining — making it the perfect elevated everyday bag.
Exquisitely crafted in Italy, this slanted hobo bag comes in four elevated colorways — black, white, midnight blue, and dark brown — and features a penne-pasta-inspired gold hardware closure. It's the classic black shoulder tote bag with a twist.
Give the cowboy chic vibe to any outfit with this mid-sized brown soft suede leather tote, large enough to fit your work laptop, your planner, and anything else your heart desires.
The mini basket bag of our dreams, it is made from soft vegetable-tanned woven leather and big enough to fit your essential essentials. The Refinery29 shopping team's very own Senior Strategist, Kate Spencer, has one of her own and loves it, saying the leather quality is beautiful and the size is perfection: "I can fit a full book in it with room for all of my daytime necessities, but it's also small enough to grab and go for a night out."
Who needs a black leather jacket for fall when you have a black leather tote? Or better yet, wear them both! This mid-sized tote has just the right balance of slouch and chic structure — perfect to use as a commuter carry-all, weekender bag, or travel tote.
