The Matte Lipstick That Completely Changed My Morning Routine

Worrying about a precisely defined cupid's bow is about as meticulous a concern as measuring the size and length of both cat-eye wings. But some people still care — like me, for example. If even the slightest inch of color is out of the line, my whole look feels ruined (which is pretty unfortunate, considering I apply my lipstick on while riding the subway).
If you aren't from any major city that uses public transportation, this is all you need to know about New York City trains: They jerk unpredictably like a mechanical bull. Still, my sluggish mood in the morning tends means I'm forced to apply my lip color as I ride between Lexington Ave and Times Square. So normally I stay away from creamy tubes of lipstick — there's too much potential for a mess. And lip liners? I definitely don't have steady enough hands or patience for that. But I found the next best thing to actually waking up early and doing my makeup at home: Laura Mercier's Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick.
With 24 shades — in a range of reds, oranges, purples, and nudes of all depths — this collection is the lipstick formula for the matte lipstick hater. Non-drying and easy to handle, these crayon-like pencils help paint your lips with color, without ever having to worry about drawing outside the lines. And boy, does it last. For hours after applying it, the color did not budge — no matter how many coffees I drank or croissants I ate. For me, it's the little things like this that make swiping on a lipstick while having the other hand on a dirty subway pole just a little less shameful.
