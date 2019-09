The Matte Lipstick That Completely Changed My Morning Routine

With 24 shades — in a range of reds, oranges, purples, and nudes of all depths — this collection is the lipstick formula for the matte lipstick hater. Non-drying and easy to handle, these crayon-like pencils help paint your lips with colour, without ever having to worry about drawing outside the lines. And boy, does it last. For hours after applying it, the colour did not budge — no matter how many coffees I drank or croissants I ate. For me, it's the little things like this that make swiping on a lipstick while having the other hand on a dirty subway pole just a little less shameful