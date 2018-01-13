The Matte Lipstick That Completely Changed My Morning Routine

If you aren't from any major city that uses public transportation, this is all you need to know about New York City trains: They jerk unpredictably like a mechanical bull. Still, my sluggish mood in the morning tends means I'm forced to apply my lip colour as I ride between Lexington Ave and Times Square. So normally I stay away from creamy tubes of lipstick — there's too much potential for a mess. And lip liners? I definitely don't have steady enough hands or patience for that. But I found the next best thing to actually waking up early and doing my makeup at home: Laura Mercier's Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick.