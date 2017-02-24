Make-Out Makeup Is Officially A Trend — & It’s A Hot Mess

Now, this is far from the first time smudged or diffused lips have graced the runway — but these are quite possibly the messiest we've seen. Looks aside, what we're nerd-ing out about is something else entirely. Thanks to Instagram, it's surprisingly easy to take a look back at Garland's inspiration and past experimentation that led to her creation of this viral look: classical and modern art, photo shoots, and other artists all played a role in her creative process. Keep scrolling for a chronological look back at Garland's flirtation with snogging-inspired makeup. Then grab your lipstick, your S.O., and get to work trying the trend.