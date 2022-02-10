I Love This New Kosas Foundation, But It’s Complicated

It would be perfect, but there's always space for upgrades: In this case, the shade range could be more varied. It's an improvement, for sure. Kosas faced criticism a few years ago when the Tinted Face Oil launched with ten "fluid" shades (they've since expanded to 16). Comparatively, this Skin-Improving Foundation has 36 shades right out the gate. The flag is that there's not a whole not of nuance in the undertones of the deep shades. Or, there seems to be a lot more nuance within the lighter shades.