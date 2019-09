If you frequently shop at stores like Reformation or Zara , you know all too well how quickly a good dress can sell out . We're not even talking days or weeks — we're talking selling out in minutes. Such was the case with U.K. brand Kitri's Gabriella dress. Last time it dropped, it sold out in just 30 minutes. Currently, it has a 2000-person wait list, making it one of Kitri's most popular styles, ever.