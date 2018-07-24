You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If you frequently shop at stores like Reformation or Zara, you know all too well how quickly a good dress can sell out. We're not even talking days or weeks — we're talking selling out in minutes. Such was the case with U.K. brand Kitri's Gabriella dress. Last time it dropped, it sold out in just 30 minutes. Currently, it has a 2000-person wait list, making it one of Kitri's most popular styles, ever.
Featuring an on-trend green with a subtle floral pattern, a pleated skirt, and a matching belt, this classic midi-length shirtdress hits just below the knee. It could easily be a work staple for just about any office environment and is one of those polished-but-practical pieces to wear while running weekend errands. Plus, while it looks expensive, it comes in at $215 (which, given its versatility, we say is well worth it).
Kitri tells us it's restocking the Gabriella on Friday, July 27, so get yourself ready to join the action. And if you just can't wait until then, click on to shop some similar — but just as stylish — options.