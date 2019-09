So we've attempted to break down the best gift to get children in every age bracket , whether they belong to you, a relative, or a friend. From infants, to preschoolers, all the way to preteens, we've tapped the best gifts that are sure to get an excited reaction, even if they're only capable of drooling right now. Just remember this general rule: If it's not your kid, save the parents a headache and don't buy them anything noisy.