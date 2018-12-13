When it comes to gifting, adults are generally easy. You can always reach for a little succulent or a fancy bottle of wine and expect a smile. But kids, well kids tend to be a little outside our wheelhouse. Unfortunately, there's no true one-size-fits-all gift for every kid on your list —they're picky little giftees! And unless you've been stealing their letters to Santa, it's tough to read a kiddo's mind.
So we've attempted to break down the best gift to get children in every age bracket, whether they belong to you, a relative, or a friend. From infants, to preschoolers, all the way to preteens, we've tapped the best gifts that are sure to get an excited reaction, even if they're only capable of drooling right now. Just remember this general rule: If it's not your kid, save the parents a headache and don't buy them anything noisy.
