This Season, Give The Gift Of A Meditative Hobby — With A Charitable Component

Jonah — who runs a website and online store called Jonah’s Hands and has authored a book about his practice — designed the oversized, pom-pom adorned beanie himself, and partnered with We Are Knitters to create the kit using their premium fiber. “Their chunky yarn is soft and beautiful and it glides easily through my [crochet] hook,” he said on their blog earlier this year, “I really like the variety of rich colors.” (So do we, Jonah! Customers can choose from over 29 tones to combine in the dual-hued design.) We also like the opportunity to contribute to community-building and education efforts in Ethiopia, where Jonah was born. With all of these positive elements at play, a purchase of the Charity Beanie may be the best $60 you’ll ever spend.