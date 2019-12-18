Tarte’s Holiday Cheek Trio Gets You 9 Blushes For $35

Here are the deets: The wardrobe includes three stacked blush trios, for a total of nine cheek shades — a major steal considering the $35 price tag. The packaging features three gorgeous metallic finishes — gold, rose gold, and gunmetal — and each wheel has a curated highlighter, blush, and bronzer shade to make your skin gleam and glow. Shade names like Peppermint Mocha, Frosty, and Mistletoe add a fun, festive element to your beauty stash, and the interlocking design makes them ideal for travel if you're looking to make the most of an already-crowded makeup bag. However, the best part of this gift is that it's a beauty choose-your-own-adventure; the trio can either be a hero present for your makeup-obsessed bestie, or you can share the love three ways by splitting them as individual stocking stuffers. (Albeit a great stocking stuffer at that, since the recipient is still getting three complementary shades in one beautiful package.) Who's ready to get cheeky this season?