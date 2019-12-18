Tarte’s Holiday Cheek Trio Gets You 9 Blushes For $35

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
Calling all blush lovers, we've got the ultimate gift for you — and just in time for the last wave of holiday parties on your Google Calendar.
Tarte may be best known for iconic products like Shape Tape concealer and its collection of Tartelette palettes, but the natural beauty brand really did the most this holiday season, with blockbuster palettes and sparkly things galore. However, our top gift pick has to be the 9 Ways To Shine Cheek Wardrobe, which checks all the boxes in our book; the packaging is gorgeous and luxe as can be, the shades are mesmerizingly pretty, and best yet — it's an amazing value for the price.
Here are the deets: The wardrobe includes three stacked blush trios, for a total of nine cheek shades — a major steal considering the $35 price tag. The packaging features three gorgeous metallic finishes — gold, rose gold, and gunmetal — and each wheel has a curated highlighter, blush, and bronzer shade to make your skin gleam and glow. Shade names like Peppermint Mocha, Frosty, and Mistletoe add a fun, festive element to your beauty stash, and the interlocking design makes them ideal for travel if you're looking to make the most of an already-crowded makeup bag. However, the best part of this gift is that it's a beauty choose-your-own-adventure; the trio can either be a hero present for your makeup-obsessed bestie, or you can share the love three ways by splitting them as individual stocking stuffers. (Albeit a great stocking stuffer at that, since the recipient is still getting three complementary shades in one beautiful package.) Who's ready to get cheeky this season?
