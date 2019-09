J.Crew's Latest Collection Is A One Way Ticket To Cozy Town

Attention passengers: we're now cruising at peak cozy after flipping through J.Crew's latest arrivals. The holiday season is among our favorite times of the year when it comes to new collections. Full of glitz, glimmer, and of course the requisite holiday color palette (greens, reds, blues, and golds), winter arrivals are a fun respite from our otherwise muted fall wardrobe. This season, J.Crew did not disappoint.