But what about career progression being stunted by the lack of contact hours with colleagues? According to DiGeronimo, it's now more important than ever to vocalize your accomplishments as much as possible and make the face time you do have with colleagues count. "Make sure that you find ways to use your voice and share your work on weekly meetings, group calls, quarterly summaries, or another way you can [think of to] showcase your work," she suggests. If you feel like your progression is being seriously hindered then bring up the issue with your manager or, if the problem lies with them, put some time in with HR. We're all adjusting to hybrid life and it's possible that your boss hasn't yet clocked the implications of hybrid working for their employees' careers.