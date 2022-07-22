We’ve Made Abortion A Work Issue. It Should Be A Healthcare One

So while these declarations of solidarity may help these companies from a PR perspective, there’s still a lot we should be questioning when it comes to what a company says and what a company does. “Money is power,” Bryner says, but she adds that we haven't really had enough time to see whether or not these companies have changed, or possibly donate to more progressive places in the future. Even so, criticism for corporate political behavior can be necessary, and as always, more than one thing can be true: Companies have an obligation to help their employees comfortably access their right to healthcare, but they may have played a small part in the reason we need to rely on their help in the first place. If companies actually want to stand by us, they may want to make sure their money impacts us, and the world around us, in a more meaningful way.