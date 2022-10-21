Hyaluronic Acid Is Falling Out Of Favor — Here’s Why

The consensus? While it may be buzzy (and it can be great for dry, tight types) hyaluronic acid isn't the be all and end all of great skin. One thing all experts featured in this article do agree on, though, is that if you do choose to use it, you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars. Dr. Hextall says she would look to spend under $40 on a hyaluronic acid serum, while brands like The Ordinary and The Inkey List serve up effective hyaluronic acid serums for under $10.