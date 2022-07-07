When a brand can bring people together for a positive mission, it’s a brand worth paying attention to. For Esther, creating Alcoshé with her mom is about creating space for Black women skin care needs. “Black women aren’t really catered for and we’re sometimes often left with scraps and left to make our own little concoctions. Finally having an opportunity to put ourselves first and focus on our needs especially with hyperpigmentation or eczema, I really appreciate that and I feel like we can provide with Alcoshé.” She admires her mom for the nights she spends working in her lab to perfect the formula and sees this venture as a badge of honor. Grace explained Alcoshé as a way for her and her siblings to support their mother in a tangible way. “She was basically the one that helped with bringing us all up. There’s five of us and she was a professor, but she would also come home and clean and cook and do everything for us. So, I was really passionate about [Alocoshé] because it was a possibility for us to give back to her within this lifetime.”