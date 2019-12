How To Get Rid Of A Hickey ASAP

Until, that is the next day. That's when you wake up, look in the mirror, and realize you have to go to work… and you have a hickey. If you're really lucky, you’ve got a big presentation or meeting first thing. (Based on a true story.) Sure, you can always throw on a turtleneck and say you’re channeling Shiv Roy . But maybe you had your heart set on another ‘fit. Maybe the bruise is just high enough to make you nervous about the coverage even your best black turtleneck can provide. Or maybe you just want that love mark gone.