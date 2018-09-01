We Tried $118 Worth Of Color Correctors — Here's What We Thought

Professional makeup artists have been using color-correcting makeup to make skin look virtually flawless for decades, but if you've been on Instagram in the past few months (and of course you have), you might have spotted more multicolored stripes than ever.
We can't say what, exactly, kicked off the recent resurgence of the technique. But we do know that influencers, MUAs, and beauty obsessives alike are stockpiling color-correcting products, from concealing sticks to full-blown palettes, in hopes that the rainbow tones can help mask various skin concerns — but for the average person, getting in right can be no mean feat. Purple or lavender shades are meant to counteract sallowness, green is said to blanket redness, peach can potentially cloak blue hues (including under-eye darkness and pigmentation), and yellow adds radiance.
Whether you want to apply makeup on top is up to you, but according to the experts, they work better under a little concealer or foundation. But do color correctors actually do anything, or are they just another gimmick? The Refinery29 UK team finds out, ahead...