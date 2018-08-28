I Spent 24 Hours With A Professional Makeup Artist — & This Is What I Learned

"Putting foundation on with your fingers gives you the full capacity of the color as well as the connectivity because brushes aren’t warm. Fingers really manipulate the product into your skin better than a brush, which you might have to constantly change in terms of shape," Barnes says. "Your hands can go all around your neck, so you get better coverage, and fingers lend skin a much more natural, rather than painted-on effect." And when it comes to concealer, applying a lighter shade around your nose and eyes will instantly lift your complexion. "Again, apply it with your finger over a foundation base to really push it into the nooks and crannies of your face — in between the nose and on your lids especially, to mask pigmentation."