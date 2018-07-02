This Mattifying Primer Is Sold Out — Here's What To Buy Instead

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Finding — and falling in love with — the perfect primer is like scoring a West Village apartment with an in-unit washer and dryer: basically impossible. And not unlike apartment-hunting on a 90-degree day in the middle of July, the trial-and-error process can leave you oily-skinned, drenched in sweat, and with half your makeup sliding off your face.
Fortunately, there's one primer that's bound to be a summer sensation until Labor Day and beyond. Erborian's Extra Matte Ultra Mattifying Primer stays true to its name, gliding on with the seamlessness of a moisturizer while controlling oil for hours. We're talking skin so matte you'll actually be able to leave the powder at home, even on days when there's a heat advisory warning in effect.
The only downside is that this primer is so damn popular right now, it's completely sold out at Sephora. But there are a handful of excellent alternatives that will hold you over until this best-seller is available again. Don't worry, you don't have to get all hot and bothered hunting for these on your own — we've rounded up the best replacements for you, ahead.